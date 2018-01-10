‘Dual Citizenship’ Webinar Next Genealogy Club Program

The next meeting of the Genealogy Club of Newtown will be Wednesday, January 10, in the lower meeting room of C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street.

While the meeting will begin at 7 pm, those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early for refreshments and socializing with other genealogists.

This month’s program will be a webinar presented courtesy of NewYork Gen Web Association. The subject will be “Dual Citizenship: Italy and Ireland.”

For additional information contact Bea Morgan at 203-304-1861.