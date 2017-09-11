Doris Gallo

Doris Ann Gallo, 90, of Stratford, wife of the late Patsy M. Gallo, died peacefully September 8, at her residence. Born in Westport, she was a longtime resident of Weston before moving to Stratford 13 years ago.

Her nine children, Patricia M. Paris of Newtown; William A. Gallo of Newtown; Jo-Ann F. Leeming of Arizona; Virginia M. Gallo of South Carolina; Thomas J. Gallo of Milford, Donald Gallo of Scotland, Conn.; Richard Gallo of Westport; Kenneth B. Gallo of Westport; and Patrick M. Gallo, Jr, of Weston; 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews survive her.

In addition to her husband, her three sisters and brother predeceased her.

Over the years Mrs Gallo enjoyed playing Bingo, duckpin bowling, and participating in crafting and ceramics at the Milford Senior Center.

Friends may call on Monday, September 11, from 4 to 7 pm, at the Fairfield Funeral Home of Edmund W. Dougiello, 36 South Pine Creek Road,.

Entombment will take place on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 am, in Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport.