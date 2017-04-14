DCF Sponsoring Screening Of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

The Connecticut Department of Children & Families will be sponsoring a screening of A Dog’s Purpose this weekend at Edmond Town Hall. All attendees to the 7 pm show on Saturday, April 15, will be admitted free of charge. The offer is first-come, first-served.

Based on the best-selling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, the film shares the tale of one dog’s journey over many lifetimes and owners to find the reason for its existence.

A Dog’s Purpose was released in January. It features Josh Gad as the voice of the dog, and stars Dennis Quaid and Peggy Lipton.

The film is rated PG for thematic elements and some peril, and it has a running time of 1 hour, 40 minutes.

A Dog’s Purpose will be the featured film at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, April 14-19.

Evening screenings are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, at 7 and 9 pm; and then Monday through Wednesday at 7 pm. There are no screenings planned for Easter Sunday, April 16.

Matinees will be offered Friday and Saturday at 1 and 4 pm; and Tuesday, April 18, at 1 pm.

Regular tickets are $3 each.