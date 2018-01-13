Cultural Arts Commission Expanding Scope Of Grant Awards

Newtown organizations, groups, and clubs that provide arts opportunities to the community are invited to apply for a $1,000 project grant sponsored by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC). Heretofore, the grants have been limited to Newtown arts organizations.

NCAC Chair Laura E. Lerman said her commission is trying to expand the number of organizations that are eligible for the group grant.

“In previous years the grants have been limited to actual arts organizations,” she said. “We realize that there are so many groups and clubs that enrich the cultural life of Newtown even when that is not their primary purpose.”

The funds for the grants come from the proceeds of the 2017 Newtown Arts festival, a project of NCAC. Deadline for applying is March 2.

The commission will continue a grant opportunity for individual Newtown artists. Along with expanding the eligibility for the grant, the commission has also simplified and shortened the grant application. The same application is used for organization grants and individual grants and is available for download at newtownartscommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/GrantApplication2018-.pdf

Although any group or organization that is applying for the grant does not have to be registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the applicant must be an established Newtown entity.

Past winners of the organization grants have included Flagpole Photographers, The Town Players of Newtown, and Stray Kats Theatre Company.

Individual grants have been won by Virginia Zimmerman, the artist who created the Welcome to Newtown mural on the Church Hill Road railroad bridge support; and Max Galassi, an accomplished filmmaker who won the grant while still in high school.

Along with the $1,000, the winning organizations and individual artists will be invited to show their accomplishments in the NCAC tent at the 7th Newtown Arts Festival, set for September 14-16, 2018, at Fairfield Hills.