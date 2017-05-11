Cub Scout Pack 170 Ice Cream Social, May 17

Cub Scout Pack 170 will host an ice cream social for all boys entering first to fourth grade and their siblings, Wednesday, May 17, at Treadwell Park, under the pavilion, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

This is an opportunity for parents and kids to enjoy ice cream while learning more about the year-round opportunities Cub Scouts provides.

The pack will be registering new Scouts for the remainder of the 2017 Scout year. Registration is $37 (cash or check payable to Pack 170). For the optional annual subscription to Boys’ Life magazine, please add $12 ($20 for returning Scouts).

Visit beascout.org for more information about scouting.

Adults are also asked to consider helping the pack when registering their Scout. For information about helping the pack contact Committee Chair John Gonski at 203-426-6011 or jjgonski@charter.net.

For questions regarding registration, contact Membership Chair Vera Cherepinsky at 203-606-9316 or vera.cherepinsky@gmail.com.