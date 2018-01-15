CT Women’s March Scheduled For January 20

On the one year anniversary of the Women’s March, the Connecticut chapter of the Women’s March will be joined by partners, artists and activists to celebrate one year of resistance and to launch the collective 2018 Women’s March agenda.

An event is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, from 12:30 to 3 pm, with a march beginning at 12:30 from the north side of the Corning Fountain at Hartford’s Bushnell Park, 30 Arbor Street, to arrive at the Capitol at 1 pm for a rally.

This anniversary event will also support a national voter registration and mobilization tour targeting swing states to register new voters, engage impacted communities, harness the collective energy to advocate for policies and candidates that reflect our values, and collaborate with our partners to elect more women and progressives candidates to office.

The CT Women’s March will #MarchOnThePolls with Women’s March chapters throughout the nation to take concrete, coordinated actions to impact elections at the federal, state, and local level. Other anniversary marches and events are being planned across the nation. See http://www.powertothepolls.com/anniversary.html

Women’s March Connecticut-We March On is organized by a group of 25 diverse volunteer Connecticut women activists.

The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events. Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.