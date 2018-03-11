‘Container Gardening Inside And Out’ With Town & Country, Bugbee

On Wednesday, March 14, The Town and Country Garden Club of Newtown will welcome the coming springtime with a program — and demonstration — about “Container Gardening — Inside and Out.”

Greg Bugbee of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) in New Haven will demonstrate the complete process of container gardening, from bottom to top. His presentation will include an assortment of containers, tools, soils, fertilizers, accessories, and plants.

The program will be perfect for anyone who loves gardening and wants to try something new or simply needs to downsize their garden space.

Mr Bugbee is an associate scientist in charge of the soil testing laboratory at CAES. The laboratory specializes in soil fertility and helps homeowners, farmers, greenhouse growers, nurseries, and others improve plant growth without excessive fertilizer.

With nearly four decades of experience, Mr Bugbee has supervised more than 100,000 soil tests and solved some of the state’s most perplexing soil problems. He has numerous publications in the scientific and popular literature, including many involving container media for nursery crops.

The meeting and program will begin at 6:30 pm, and will take place at Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook.

Meetings and programs are free and open to the public.

Reservations are not needed but additional information is available by calling 203-426-5418.

Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station scientist Greg Bugbee will be the featured speaker for The Town & Country Garden Club of Newtown hosts a program on March 14.