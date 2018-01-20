Connecticut Choral Society Spring Auditions Scheduled

Connecticut Choral Society (CCS) will host its spring auditions on Monday, January 29, from 5 to 7 pm. The auditions will be conducted at Trinity Episcopal Church, 36 Main Street, which is now serving as CCS’s new base of operations.

Auditions had originally been announced for January 22, but have been pushed out by one week.

Appointments are requested and can be scheduled at info@ctchoralsociety.org or 888-927-2933.

Rehearsals are held weekly, on Mondays from 7:30 until 9:30 pm, also at Trinity.

“The French Connection” is the title and theme of CCS’s spring concert, scheduled for the evening of Saturday, April 28, and the afternoon of Sunday, April 29. Both performances will be offered at the church. The program will offer “the power of global understanding through live performance with timeless music of integrity,” according to the CCS website. Visit ctchoralsociety.com for additional program details and audition information.

Now in its 39th season, CCS’s express mission is to encourage singing and performing choral music of the highest artistic quality, and to offer music that makes a difference in people’s lives. The group has performed at Carnegie Hall many times over its history and has toured extensively throughout Europe, China, and Australia.

Last summer, members of CCS performed the Verdi Requiem at Lake Como, Italy. Last spring, the group joined Leif Bjaland and Waterbury Symphony Orchestra for a highly acclaimed performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

CCS’s artistic director is the internationally renowned conductor Eric Dale Knapp, who is celebrating his 12th season with CCS.

CCS is also noted for its outreach through its benefit concerts. Special concerts have been performed with all proceeds going to support nonprofit organizations, including Toys For Tots, Ronald McDonald House, Lions Club, Habitat for Humanity, Family and Children’s Aid Center Danbury, and Covenant House in New York. CCS also performed a free healing concert for the people of Newtown in the wake of 12/14.

The choral society’s a capella group, The Chamber Singers, directed by Ron Dukenski, provides many free performances in libraries, senior centers, and assisted-living residences.

For further information about CCS, visit ctchoralsociety.com.