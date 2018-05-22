Conference Tourney Schedule Changed Again

The following South-West Conference tournament schedule changes have been made (as of late Tuesday night, May 22):

The baseball teams will no longer play a quarterfinal/semifinal double header on Wednesday, May 23. Instead, the quarters will take place on May 23, followed by the semis the following day. The championship has been moved to Friday, May 25 (Penders Field in Stratford or Bethel High, 7 pm). Newtown’s quarterfinal-round contest has been changed from a 2 pm start to a 4:15 pm first pitch on May 23. Top-seeded Newtown will host No. 8 Stratford.

Not all of the softball teams played quarterfinals on May 22. The semifinal round had been moved to May 24 and the championship game will be held either May 25 or 26 (DeLuca Field in Stratford, 7:30 pm on May 25 or 3 pm on May 26). No. 2 Newtown blanked No. 7 New Milford 3-0 in the May 22 quarterfinals. The Nighthawks will take on No. 6 Joel Barlow of Redding at DeLuca Field in the semifinals on May 24, beginning at 5 pm.

Changes have not been made to the other sports.

Newtown’s girls’ and boys’ lacrosse teams, both seeded second, won their quarterfinal-round contests on May 22. The girls beat No. 7 Stratford 14-3 and the boys topped No. 7 Brookfield 18-4. Both teams will host semifinal-round games on May 23. The girls will take on No. 3 Barlow at 4:30 pm and the boys will battle No. 3 Weston at 7 pm. The lacrosse championships are set for May 25 at neutral site New Milford High with the girls’ game at 4:30 pm and the boys’ contest at 7 pm.