Concetta Aurigemma

Concetta (Dierna) Aurigemma, 95, of Plantsville, died peacefully June 5, after what her loved ones say was a very long and happy life. She was born in Bridgeport, January 9, 1923, daughter of the late Antionette and John Dierna. She was the last surviving member of a family of nine brothers and sisters.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Lil Martenson and husband Ron of Sandy Hook; daughter-in-law, Sally Aurigemma; and grandchildren, Erik Martenson and wife Katie, Dana Martenson, Sarah Aurigemma, and Jay Aurigemma and wife Cassie, who survive her.

Her beloved husband of 61 years, Pasquale “Pat” Aurigemma, and her son, Jimmy Aurigemma, predeceased her..

Mrs Aurigemma spent the first 36 years of her life living in Bridgeport and then moved to Shelton, where she made her loving home with Pat and her children for more than 50 years. There was always a house full of people on any given day, especially when she cooked her meatballs and gravy and passed on her wisdom to all that would listen. Her loved ones say she left a loving mark on all she met.

She retired from Vitramon in Monroe after 25 years of service. In retirement, Mrs Aurigemma continued to enjoy some of her favorite pastimes of bingo, Scrabble, playing cards, doing word searches, and watching the Yankees, Giants, and just about any other sport on television with Pat. She also boasted how she bowled and played softball in her younger years.

Mrs Aurigemma was always volunteering in such organizations as the PTA and the Girl Scouts. She was honored for volunteering more than 1,000 hours at the Derby Senior Center and spent many hours at the Ansonia Senior Center, as well.

She was most proud of her family and found great joy in being a part of their lives — watching their sporting events, attending activities, and taking trips. She realized the importance of education and was able to attend all of her grandchildren’s high school and college graduations.

Mrs Aurigemma’s home for over the last eight years had been LiveWell (formerly the Alzheimer’s Resource Center of Connecticut) of Plantsville. She always had a sweet smile on her face and a wonderful positive attitude, and no one could compete with her playing rummy. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff in the 1A Community at LiveWell for the excellent care that they provided during this time. Their kindness, compassion, love, and friendship to Mrs Aurigemma and her daughter was unsurpassed.

A Memorial Mass in celebration of Mrs Aurigemma’s life will take place Monday, July 2, at 10:30 am, at St Rose of Lima Church, Newtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard Suite 4B, Southington CT 06489.