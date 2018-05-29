Community Center, Senior Center Project Sessions Slated

The Town of Newtown announces two construction update events for the Newtown community center and senior center on Saturday, June 9, from 10 to 11:30 am; and Tuesday, June 12, from 7 to 8:30 pm. The events will take place in the Council Chambers at the Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street.

Residents are invited to attend the “open house” events to view the Newtown community center and senior center’s most up-to-date plans.

There will be a continuously-looping slideshow of some areas of the building’s plans as well as elevations, which will also be on display boards.

There will also be as a scale model. Residents are also invited to see the construction progress at the center’s site on Simpson Street across from the Municipal Building (viewing through safety fence only, no direct access at this time).

First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, newly-appointed Community Center Director Matt Ariniello, some other town officials, and volunteers from the Community Center Advisory Committee will be on hand to answer questions.

As a result of months of research and resident input, the new 45,860 square foot building will include separate community center and senior center areas.

The community center’s facilities, totaling approximately 35,210 square feet, will meet the needs of many, if not most, residents and will include a dedicated arts and crafts room, six multi-purpose activity rooms to accommodate activities ranging from music to group gatherings, along with a commercial kitchen, an approximately 5,000 square foot banquet room, a six-lane 25-yard pool, a zero-entry activity pool, and outdoor connections to the surrounding area of the Fairfield Hills campus.

The separate senior center, representing 9,450 square feet and allowing the seniors to move out of their current space in Sandy Hook, will cater to the programs and activities of the Newtown’s seniors and strive to enhance and expand the current program offerings.