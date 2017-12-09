Coldwell Banker Supporting Toys For Tots

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 45 South Main Street, supports the United States Marine Corps League Toys For Tots program each year to help children in need receive gifts during the holidays.

The office is a public drop-off location and will be collecting donations of new, unopened toys until Friday, December 15.

Members of Coldwell Banker are thrilled to see the generous outpouring of community donations for the Toys For Tots program. The support has made them one of the largest drop-off points for Toys For Tots in Newtown, according to Ridgefield Marine Corps League Area Coordinator Dave Silber.