Cheerleading Squad Ready To Hype Up The Players And Crowd

The cheerleading championship season is not until January and February, but Newtown High School’s squad — even before fall sports got underway — is in some ways in midseason form. The Nighthawks, who will spend the fall season entertaining from the sidelines of football games, participated in the Solid Ground Stunt Camp in Westfield, Mass., in early August, and won the championship at the end of the weeklong experience.

“It’s a great way to start off your season,” Newtown Coach Susan Bridges said.

The Nighthawks cheerleaders are hoping to end the campaign on a similar high note. They were dethroned as South-West Conference champions last season, finishing runner-up to Joel Barlow of Redding. Newtown had won the title three years in succession. They are looking to get back to the top this winter, and also striving to win a state championship.

Newtown’s cheerleaders will work hard throughout the fall to fine-tune routines as they keep an eye on those titles.

Captains who will lead the way are Grace Baker, Abby Pearson, Anna Steare, and Lexy Leidlein.

