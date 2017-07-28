Champions! Third Time Is The Charm For Cats In Regional Title Run

The One Eyed Cats made their third straight run to a New England Regional Tournament championship game. This time, the U15 squad won the big game and is moving on to a bigger tourney: The World Series.

Newtown’s lineup defeated Rhode Island 12-2 in the pinnacle game, in Rochester, N.H., on July 28. The win came the same afternoon as the team’s semifinal-round 7-2 triumph over Pittsfield, Mass.

The Cats cruised through the tournament, posting a 3-0 mark in July 22-25 pool play, then besting Vermont 9-3 in the first round of the playoff bracket on July 27, en route to a 6-0 tourney performance. Newtown outscored opponents 57-19.

The Babe Ruth World Series is scheduled for August 10-17, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.