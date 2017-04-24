Chamber, Library, EDC Partnering On ‘Small Business Week’

Every year since 1963 the Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from across the nation through National Small Business Week.

The C.H. Booth Library, in partnership with the Newtown Chamber of Commerce and the Newtown Economic Development Commission, will offer a variety of free programs and events during the first week of May.

On Monday, May 1, from 6 to 8 pm, the session “Verifying Your Business with Google” will guide attendees to create a free business listing on Google, as well as optimizing their website for mobile and advertising online. Bring proof of business ownership and the hosts can verify the business on the spot.

On Tuesday, from 6 to 8 pm, the session “How to Get Your News Shared in Local & Statewide Media” will guide attendees on how to engage and notify media outlets to facilitate successful, no-cost promotion and announcements for print, broadcast, and web.

On Wednesday, from noon to 1 pm, the “To Succeed in Sales” session will relate the top ten reasons why sales are not increasing as planned, and the actions designed to address the sales challenges small and mid-size companies face.

The Thursday session from 5 to 6 pm will be a “Business Resource Fair” — an open house to learn about resources in Newtown including the Business Library, Chamber of Commerce, Connecticut Small Business Development Center, and more

Another Thursday session from 6 to 8 pm will discuss “Targeted Mobile Marketing,” teaching attendees how to market their brand and message where consumers spend their time, and how to target and reach ideal prospects, convert interested consumers, and monitor, track, and improve results.

Finally, on Friday, May 5, from 8 to 9 am, a session on “Financing Your Small Business” will help affirm that finding capital for a small business is possible, and provide information on how to finance a small business.

The programming for National Small Business Week is being supported through the generous sponsorship of Newtown Saving Bank.

“As a local community bank, we are passionate about supporting local small business in any way we can,” said Tanya Wulff Truax, the bank’s vice president of public relations.

Chamber Business Development Director Helen Brickfield and Booth Library Reference Department Head Andy Forsyth said that the growing successful relationship between the library and the chamber can only get better as established entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners increase their patronage, along with gig economy participants, job seekers, and others who can enjoy something of a “one-stop shopping” experience with the help of Booth Reference Department staff and services.

Ms Brickfield said that the Small Business Week programs are scheduled to supplement the programming already in place between the chamber, EDC, and the library, and those events are scheduled at different times to ensure maximum accessibility for anyone.

“We would love to see those from other communities around Newtown also coming here to take advantage of the wide variety of resources our Business Week workshops will offer,” Ms Brickfield said.

“Then if they are not regular or recent visitors, they can get an opportunity to see that the library has a lot of resources here in the building, and our staff can direct visitors to a wealth of online resources so they don’t have to spend a lot of time searching,” Ms Forsyth said. “We really welcome and encourage anyone who is at the early stage of entering the working world, interns, high school and college students, or others who may have a dream of being an entrepreneur to try and attend all our Small Business Week programs. They will certainly get something out of each session.”

Both Ms Brickfield and Ms Forsyth believe that once attendees get exposed to the business and employment support services available, they will come back for a regular program of activities co-sponsored monthly by the chamber and library.

The “Third Thursday” evening program continues monthly from 6 to 8 pm with informed speakers gearing material to a broad audience. And their cooperative “Brown Bag” lunch series offers similar opportunities, both at no charge to attendees.

All Small Business Week events are held in the library meeting room on the ground floor adjacent to the Children’s Department. For more information, visit the calendar page at chboothlibrary.org or call the C.H. Booth Library Reference desk at 203-426-8552.

Learn more about the chamber at newtown-ct.com.