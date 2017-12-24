Celebrating The Story Of Christ’s Birth

Parishioners of St Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church gathered around the church’s stable on Saturday, December 16, for the annual Live Nativity. The tradition of a living Nativity was started centuries ago by St Francis of Assisi. Following that tradition, St Rose Church comes alive with children and animals each Christmas season as they re-enact the event of Jesus’ coming more than 2,000 years ago, according to Pam Arsenault, director of religious education at the Church Hill Road church. Monica and Renzo Ortega were featured as Mary and Joseph for this year’s presentation. Their baby Gianna had the role of Jesus. Even the animals were excited for this year’s presentation, Ms Arsenault said Monday morning. “On cue, the Paproski’s cow, Macey, mooed at the perfect time as the narrator said, ‘Listen to the story of Christ’s birth,’” she shared.

—Kerry DeLeon photo

—Kerry DeLeon photo