Lisa Unleashed: Celebrate The 4th Annual National Purebred Dog Day On May 1

Monday, May 1, marks the fourth annual National Purebred Dog Day (NPDD), which celebrates the heritage, diversity, and predictability of the purebred dog. The founder of the day, Puli breeder and dogknobit.com blogger Susi Szeremy, first got recognition for this day when her home state Colorado passed a joint resolution honoring the day in 2015. Since then other states, including Connecticut this year, and the US Congress have passed similar resolutions to mark the day to honor our purpose-bred purebred dogs.

Thanks to our purebred friends we have not only have great pets, but working dogs, such as police K-9s, search and rescue dogs, assistance dogs, service dogs, and human trailing dogs that do a variety of important jobs from helping those with disabilities and illness to keeping us safe at airports, train stations, and other transportation hubs.

NPDD has grown exponentially in the last two years. A Kickstarter campaign raised enough funds to create a new website at nationalpurebreddogday.com and a robust social media presence on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and Instagram. There are some great freebies and handouts on the NPDD website to help you celebrate, such as the I (heart) Purebred Dogs sign and urgent home stickers to alert first responders where to find your pets in case of a fire or other natural disaster.

Social Highlights For 2017

Facebook (facebook.com/NationalPurebredDogDay): The NPDD Photo Challenge. On May 1 at 12:01 am, individual posts will appear on the NPDD’s Facebook page, one for each photo challenge, and each post appearing with a photo of the prize for that particular contest.

To enter the contest, simply post your photograph under the post with the picture of the prize you hope to win. You must include with your photograph the name of the contest you’re entering or your entry will be ineligible.

Instagram (instagram.com/nationalpurebreddogday): Find videos here of celebrity dog lovers.

Twitter (@NPurebredDogDay): Rescue or Heritage-bred, purebred dog owners are welcome to share their photos this May 1 to celebrate National Purebred Dog Day, #NPDD Some great photos here of past celebrations as well.

Pinterest (pinterest.com/PurebredDogDay): There are some really cool photos here of all sorts of breeds, including some of the more rare breeds like the Azawakh, Irish Red & White Setter, and the Boykin Spaniel, the state dog of South Carolina.

And while all you purebred dog lovers are busy posting photos to Facebook, AKC’s Congressional reception at the US Capitol Visitor Center in honor of NPDD will be held on Monday evening. I’m glad to see lots of growth for this national day and fun celebration of man’s best friend.

NPDD Origins

When I first spoke with Founder Suzi Szermy two years ago about this day here’s what she told me about the day’s origins:

These have been difficult times for purebred dog ownership and ethical breeders; animal rights advocates and hard line adopt-don’t-shop proponents have painted owners whose dogs were acquired from an ethical breeder, and the breeders of those dogs, with a very broad brush. To hear them speak, the only “good” purebred dog is a rescue, and they continue, there’s no such thing as a “good breeder” because all breeders crank out unhealthy dogs in assembly line fashion only to create pet “overpopulation.”

These statements are simply not true, but in the national conversation about responsible pet ownership, the voice of the purebred dog owner hasn’t been heard. Stories about well-bred purebred dogs acting in service to their country, working as search and rescue dogs, therapy dogs, conservation dogs, and so much more have been largely ignored in favor of “feel good” adoption and rescue stories. Balance is needed in this dialogue.

The emphasis shouldn’t be about whether someone buys a rescue dog, adopts from a shelter, or gets their dog from a respected breed invested in their breed. It should be about potential dog owners doing their homework and getting the best fit of dog for themselves so that they have a long-term relationship with that dog. For some, a mixed breed from the pound is a great match while others prefer the predictability of a purpose-bred dog bred by a breeder who will stand by their puppies. Both choices should be respected.

Lisa Peterson writes about horses, hounds and history at lisaunleashed.com; contact her at lisa@lisaunleashed.com.