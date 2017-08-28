Campers Explore The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws, and Hufflepuffs united to immerse themselves in the fantasy world of wizards portrayed in the popular Harry Potter book and movie series during Newtown Parks and Recreation’s Harry Potter Magic Science Camp.

The mystical program took place at the Newtown Teen Center from Monday, August 14, through Friday, August 18, for children 6 to 11 years old.

Throughout the week, instructor Casi Courtemanche taught the campers all Harry Potter-themed science lessons.

On Friday, Ms Courtemanche’s first lesson for the group was to make non-bursting “fireworks” using simple household supplies.

Each student received a cotton tipped swab, cup of soap, and plate filled with milk and drops of food coloring.

Ms Courtemanche explained that by coating the cotton end of the swab with soap and then dipping it into the milk they can create color-changing liquid. With swirls of blues, yellows, greens, and reds, the campers’ designs replicated sparking fireworks.

During the activity, many students giggled saying they felt like they were in Potions Class, where the characters in the Harry Potter series go to learn how to create magical concoctions at Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry.

Campers also got to assemble tasty candy wands, brew drinkable soda potions, and make color-changing art to test the chemical reactions of acids and bases.

Games of Quidditch to find the Golden Snitch, and Harry Potter trivia even allowed them to gain extra points for their team house.

Harry Potter Magic Science Camp might have come to a close for the summer, but surely the Hogwarts Express has not made its last stop in Newtown.