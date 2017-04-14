Café Xpresso ‘All About The Fresh’

Café Xpresso on Main Street South (Route 25) offers customers the perk of easy access pulling in and out when they come to grab a bite to eat and drink.

Marie Schlump and her husband Bob, who runs the kitchen, are the owners of Café Xpresso. Ms Schlump says her husband has been a foodie all his life, and that they saw a need for a non-chain shop where people could meet and sit with each other.

Having just successfully celebrated Cafe Xpresso’s two-year anniversary, the couple run their shop under the philosophy of “If we wouldn’t eat it, we wouldn’t serve it,” said Ms Schlump.

In the kitchen, top of the line ovens like the Cook & Hold and Combitherm, as well as traditional ovens, are used to ensure the highest quality of products served.

Those tools come in handy, since, Ms Schlump emphasized, “We are all about the fresh, meaning as local as we can get and as little processed as possible.”

Café Xpresso uses farm-fresh eggs, roasts its own meats, makes its own salads and sauces, and does its baking onsite. The coffee is roasted weekly by two different Connecticut roasters. When it is served, it has only been a couple of days from having been roasted.

With nutrition in mind and wanting to cater to everyone’s needs, a variety of gluten-free products, like breads and wraps, as well as vegetarian options are always available.

Customers can also have Café Xpresso do full onsite or pickup catering.

When you walk in to Café Xpresso, the most eye-catching items are the chandeliers made of dangling utensils. These creative and elegant decorations further support the spoon and fork theme, which are displayed in the logo.

Inside the dining area, Café Xpresso seats a total of 14 people at the bar overlooking the road and with table seating. Temperate weather allows for an additional 15 patrons to enjoy outdoor seating.

The walls are adorned with a variety of photos and even a coffee-themed puzzle hanging above the booth seating. Many of the art pieces were given to Café Xpresso from customers.

“We have the best customers in the world,” Ms Schlump said. “We are glad we are here, and we look forward to being here for a long time.”

A Sample From The Menu

Specialty Breakfast: Among the different breakfast specials, a popular item is the maple, bacon, egg, and cheese on a fresh brioche roll. It is served with two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and maple butter that the kitchen makes onsite.

Sandwiches: There are ten different sandwiches on the menu, including the Waldorf, which consists of housemade chicken salad with pecans, Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, and celery on semolina raisin fennel bread. It is then dressed with Waldorf sauce.

Salad: The Mediterranean chopped salad is a nutritious special that is made up of chickpeas, red onions, chopped and roasted peppers, olives, and cucumbers with a Mediterranean-type dressing, on a bed of greens.

Wraps: A local favorite, and vegetarian option, is the lunch menu’s veggie wrap. It includes housemade hummus, red onion, cucumbers, sprouts, shredded carrots, and onsite oven-roasted tomatoes in a red pepper wrap.

Coffee/Espresso: With a full selection of handmade coffees and espressos,w there is something for every customer. The Espresso Macchiato is steamed milk with a double shot of espresso. All the milk is from Arethusa Dairy Farm and is 2 percent cow’s milk unless otherwise noted or requested.

Smoothies: Customers can choose from a selection of classic smoothies, like the carrot-orange veggie, and signature smoothies, like the banana split. All are made with real fruit. This year, you can now add rice protein and an immunity antioxidant booster into the smoothies.

Treats: The display case is fully stocked with a variety of dessert treats, including cake pops and homemade granola bars. The latter item is so popular that it has become one of Café Xpresso’s best-selling snacks. Many weekend customers buy the bar, made plain or with chocolate chips, in bulk to ensure they have one for breakfast every morning.

Café Xpresso, 150 South Main Street in Newtown, across from the Citgo gas station, is open Monday through Friday, from 6 am to 6 pm; Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm; and Sunday from 7 am to 4 pm. Catering and cake orders are accepted by calling 203-304-9955. For more information, visit cafexpressonewtown.com or its Facebook page at facebook.com/cafexpressonewtown.