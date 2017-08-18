Business Buzz: Beef & Barleys

Business name: Beef & Barleys

Address: 274 South Main Street, Newtown

Owners: Mike and Laura Briganti

Business background: After being a contractor for two decades, building more than ten restaurants during that time, Mr Briganti decided to start a new venture and open the original Pub 25 with two business partners.

When he sold Pub 25, he knew that it was the right time to start plans for opening his own restaurant with his wife, who has experience in the restaurant business.

Mr Briganti grew up in Newtown and purposefully selected Beef & Barleys’ location on South Main Street because he saw a need for a great steak house in the community.

“It was the perfect location really,” Mr Briganti said. “There’s such a restaurant buzz going on in Newtown. We felt like we can bring pub [dining] back, and to another level, with the steakhouse end of it.”

The grand opening for Beef & Barleys took place on Thursday, July 27, with a celebratory ribbon cutting that drew a large crowd of friends, family, and local supporters.

Business focus: Beef & Barleys serves up everything homemade from build-you-own burgers and salads to desserts to Sunday brunches. They specialize in steaks and quality beef.

“Our meats are 21-day, wet aged, black Angus prime,” Mr Briganti said. “All our meats are really high-end, great quality meats. We’re focusing on our beef and our steaks and huge burgers.”

Up to 150 guests can occupy the restaurant across its multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Mr Briganti describes the layout of Beef & Barleys as having two sections to appeal to a range of customers, saying, “It has that pub, rustic, warm feeling, and we also have that little more formal, elegant dining with the private rooms.”

In addition to indoor dining, the patio is available when weather permits.

Important to know: Not only is Beef & Barleys designed to be a food destination, but Ms Briganti said, “We want to be the place to go for fun and entertainment, too.”

There is live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights with DJs or bands performing for everyone to dance to.

Ms Briganti added that guests can expect something new and exciting each visit, saying, “I want to change it up, I don’t want it to be the same thing every Saturday night.”

On weeknights, there are also a variety of activities to appeal to all ages. Outdoor games are available on the patio, including giant Jenga and bean bag tosses.

More events are currently being planned; check Beef & Barleys’ Facebook page to stay up to date.

Near future promotions, events, seasonal specials: Ms Briganti said Sundays and Mondays at Beef & Barleys are going to have food and beer specials to accompany the football games on TV.

Also, on Wednesdays there is a buy an adult entree get a kid’s meal free promotion.

Hours: Open Monday, from 4 pm to midnight; Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11 am to midnight; Thursday, from 11 am to 1 am; Friday and Saturday, from 11 am to 2 am; and Sunday, from 11 am to midnight.

Website: beefandbarleys.com

Social Media: facebook.com/beefandbarleys

Phone: 203-491-2288

E-mail: beefandbarleys@gmail.com