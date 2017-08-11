Business Buzz: Barre Boutique Offering Expert, Hybrid Workouts

Business name: Barre Boutique

Address: 87 South Main Street, Newtown

Owner: Jeanine Parsons

Business background: “I grew up dancing, and have been doing it all my life — taking the train from my home in Milford as a teen to New York for ballet, jazz, and tap lessons. And I’ve been weight training since I was 18. I also studied dance in college, along with psychology and English. So when I decided to raise a family and had children, I found myself going to the gym almost every day, and I thought why not make some extra cash while I was there. So I got certified in group training, taught Les Mills’s Bodypump, and Grit, as well as P90X, Insanity, PiYo, and started developing my own Pilates, all during a six-year period while I was working at NYA. When I learned about Barre, and started taking classes, I thought, this is it. So opening my studio gives me a chance to combine all that background for a wide variety of students from their early teens to their late 60s.”

Business focus: “After getting certified in Total Barre and Barre Above, I decided to open Barre Boutique. When I create my classes, along with my two instructors, I like to incorporate not only some of each, but elements of all of the other dance and fitness programs I taught. I realized that Newtown women were driving to Fairfield and Ridgefield and lower Fairfield County because they couldn’t find that training here. So in a matter of months, I got the place and opened the first exclusive Barre studio in town.”

Important to know: “My clients can get a much more personalized and unique program at Barre Boutique, I believe for a lot less money than they may be paying elsewhere. And they are getting a truly unique instructional experience — not like what they might get, especially in a franchise. They’re not just getting straight Barre, they are getting the benefit of all my training going back to my teens. I’m also considering opening up a back room for either individualized instruction, or possibly to rent out as a pop-up boutique. I’m already selling some products for local artisans and am considering opening a small fun boutique. I’m also already considering expanding my hours, and the main studio because of the demand for classes.”

Near future promotions, events, seasonal specials: “I will be a vendor at this year’s Newtown Yoga Festival, and have worked out a co-op promotion with Yoga Dimensions. Any monthly member at Barre Boutique gets 20 percent off at Yoga Dimensions, and the other way around. I’m also waiting to complete the back room and boutique area before hosting an official grand opening in the fall.”

Hours: Open 7 days a week — consult the website for current, new, and expanded fall / winter hours

Website: barreboutiquect.com

Social Media: facebook.com/barreboutique

Phone: 203-491-2160

E-mail: barreboutique@outlook.com