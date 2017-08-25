Business Buzz: Balanced Pilates And Barre Studio

Business name: Balanced Pilates and Barre Studio

Address: 125 South Main Street, Newtown

Owner: Martina Sprague

Business background: When Ms Sprague received her degree in chemistry she began working in the biotech industry right away. While living in Michigan, though, she was inspired to make a dramatic career change and started working at a local Pilates studio.

“I just fell in love with it,” said Ms Sprague. “I managed the studio for several years. I was just really lucky and the stars kind of aligned, because it was a really elite training studio. I got to train with some of the best instructors in the country and got this really solid training.”

Now with a decade of experience practicing Pilates, Ms Sprague became a certified Pilates instructor six years ago.

After moving to Newtown last year with her family, she realized there was a need for a Pilates studio in the community and began searching for a location for her own practice.

This year she fulfilled her dream of opening her own business with Balanced Pilates and Barre Studio, located in the Highland Plaza. To celebrate its grand opening, the public was invited to attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 4.

Business focus: Balanced Pilates and Barre Studio offers a variety of Pilates and barre classes designed for all skill levels and needs.

In addition to the weekly classes, private training sessions are available and can be done one-on-one or with a small group.

Ms Sprague is specifically trained in Stott Pilates, which she says is a variation of classic Pilates that was created by Lindsay and Moira Merrithew of Merrithew Health & Fitness.

“They collaborated with physical therapists, sports medicine, and fitness professionals to form a type of Pilates that caters to all body types and abilities,” Ms Sprague said.

This style of Pilates allows her to give necessary preparatory exercises and modifications, so she can work with a wide range of clients.

“I can work with someone who’s had a knee replacement, a hip replacement, someone who is struggling with a rotator cuff injury,” Ms Sprague explained. “We really work with these people to give them the most detailed, catered work for their bodies.”

Many clients dealing with ailments like rheumatoid arthritis and spinal stenosis can benefit from Balanced Pilates and Barre Studio’s Stott Pilates work.

“It’s all about restoring the natural curves of the spin, while balancing the muscles around the joints,” Ms Sprague added.

Since her training is very specialized, focusing on form, spinal alignment, and posture is very important to her as an instructor.

With four reformers at Balanced Pilates and Barre Studio, Ms Sprague said, “My business is really focused on Pilates on the reformer. We also offer Pilates mat classes and barre classes, as well.”

The barre studio has Total Barre, a high-energy workout for all experience levels that focuses on correct form and alignment.

“It’s a lot of fun and is a more upbeat workout. It also still uses the basic principals of Pilates,” Ms Sprague said.

Important to know: Since life is all about balance, but life has a tendency of taking us out of that balance, Ms Sprague chose to incorporate that key word “balance” into her business’s name.

“Everyday we are driving, sitting at a computer hunched over, or starring down at our phones. When your body gets out of balance you just cannot function properly,” Ms Sprague explained. “I feel that coming in and doing Pilates, for me and for the average person who walks through the door, is going to make you find your balance.”

She says Pilates is so much more than losing weight or getting a toned body; she wants her workouts to help people feel more confident and energized.

She added, “What you are going to do is feel better about yourself, you’re going to make better decisions, and you’re going to feel good about the skin that you’re in.”

Near future promotions, seasonal specials: There are introductory packages currently available for Balanced Pilates and Barre Studio, including one package for two private sessions, a reformer class, and a matwork or barre class, all for $150.

Hours: Morning and evening class schedules are posted on Balanced Pilates and Barre Studio’s official website. Call for private session appointments.

Website: balancedpilatesbarre.com

Social Media: facebook.com/BalancedPilatesBarre and instagram.com/balancedpilatesbarre

Phone: 203-482-8423

E-mail: martina@balancedpilatesbarre.com