Bridge Club Offering Lessons And Workshops

Newtown Bridge Club will host four programs at Edmond Town Hall for bridge players who would like to polish their skills in the new year.

Play of the Hand: An eight-class course offered on Thursdays, from 10 to 11:30 am, will start January 11.

Whether the game is party bridge, rubber, or duplicate, the secret to becoming a good bridge player is to play your cards better. This class will show players how to become confident declarers.

Cost is $12 per class. The recommended text book, Play of the Hand in the 21st Century by Audrey Grant, will also be available for $14.

Bells & Whistles: A series of independent workshops offered on Mondays, from 10 to 11:30 am, will starts January 15.

This series is for bridge players familiar with the basics of bidding and play who are looking to add useful tools and conventions to complement their game or simply want a better understanding of them. The wide range of topics covered begins with Negative Doubles on January 15, and will continue with Key Card Blackwood “1430” (January 22), Cue Bids (January 29), and Advanced Stayman and Jacoby Transfers (February 5).

Tuition is $12 per class, and a comprehensive handout is provided for each workshop.

Easybridge Workshops: Nine independent classes will be offered on Tuesdays, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, starting January 16.

Each workshop starts with a brief lesson followed by play and discussion of four to six practice hands. While focusing on modern bridge essentials, the winter workshops go beyond basics with topics such as Jacoby Transfers (January 16), Opening Leads (January 23) and Ruffing (January 30).

Tuition is $12 per class, and a comprehensive handout is provided for each workshop.

Chat Bridge, an ongoing Wednesday afternoon program from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, will provide another opportunity to play and learn.

Players have the chance to ask questions about bidding and play during the Chat Bridge game, while an instructor stands by to help. Cost is $10 per game. The game is preceded by a free bridge lesson that starts at 2:10 pm.

All lessons will be held within Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, where the local club also hosts five ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games weekly.

“Our bridge programs emphasize fun and learning from playing,” said Susan Fronapfel, club manager and ACBL-accredited teacher, who leads the classes. “Not only will players polish their bridge skills, they will meet others who share their enjoyment of the world’s most popular card game.”

Newtown Bridge Club, the second largest bridge club in Connecticut, is affiliated with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). The club’s weekly games are played at 12:30 pm Mondays, 10 am and 7 pm Tuesdays, 10 am Wednesdays, and 12:30 pm Thursdays.

Games are played and lessons are led in the town hall’s Alexandria Room, on the third floor of the handicapped accessible building. An elevator is located on the northern side of the building.

To register or for more information about the upcoming workshops and lessons, e-mail director@newtownbridge.org or call 203-733-8525. Visit newtownbridge.org for additional information about Newtown Bridge Club.