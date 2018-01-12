‘Bridesmaids,’ January 27: Moms Night Out At The Movies, Take Two

The 2nd Annual Moms Night Out At The Movies, with fisio Physical Therapy and Wellness again the title sponsor, will be returning to Edmond Town Hall on Saturday, January 27. Sandy Hook resident and fisio owner Karin LaBanca is hosting the event as a fun, community effort to bring moms out for a night together.

Attendees will be treated to as screening of the 2011 film Bridesmaids, free of charge. Each guest over age 21 will also offered a free glass of wine, and all attendees can enjoy a free chair massage. Additional snacks will be available for purchase at the movie concession.

The event is made possible through fisio’s title sponsorship, as well as the generosity of event sponsors Gift of Gab Speech & Language Services, Balanced Pilates and Barre Studio, Traveling Chic Boutique, Cyrenius H. Booth Library, A New Beginning Salon and Spa, Garage Girls Fitness, and massage therapist Katie Reed.

Due to the licensing agreement, tickets will not be available in advance. They will be offered on a first come, first served basis at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, beginning at 6 pm the evening of the event. Ticket handouts will continue until the theater reaches capacity.

Each event sponsor will also be offering raffle items (tickets available at $1/ticket), with a portion of proceeds going to FAITH Food Pantry.

The screening will begin at 7 pm.

Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food items to the event to donate to FAITH Food Pantry.

For questions related to the event, call fisio Physical Therapy at 203-270-2977 or e-mail Karin LaBanca at karin@fisiopt.com. Information can also be found on the fisio Physical Therapy and Wellness, LLC Facebook page and the Moms Night Out at the Movies Facebook event page.