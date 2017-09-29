‘Boys At The Barre': A Fundraiser For Multiple Myeloma Research

Newtown resident Shelley Eppers is bravely battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Friends of the Eppers family have developed a fundraiser to support the cause the family holds close to their hearts: the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).

Local men and boys are invited to sign up for a 30-minute Barre session, led by Barre Boutique Founder Jeanine Parsons. “Boys at The Barre” will take place Saturday, October 7, with sessions running between 11 am and 2 pm.

Barre is an effective fitness method that incorporates dance, Pilates, and yoga into a fun, low-impact workout with visible results. Barre Boutique’s classes offer a complete program that integrates lightweight resistance training, core-strengthening exercises, isometric movements, and incredible stretches. Classes increase strength, boosts stamina, and helps sculpt the body. Visit barreboutiquect.com for additional information.

Cost is $20 for the 30-minute session, and additional donations will be accepted both online and at the door. Reservations can be made through boysatthebarre.eventbrite.com.

Participants should plan on arriving at least 10 minutes prior to their session. Children 10 and over can participate, but this is not a drop-off event.

Prizes will be awarded, and light refreshments will be served.

The mission of MMRF is to accelerate next generation multiple myeloma treatments to extend the life of each patient in pursuit of a cure. With its unique end-to-end system in precision medicine, MMRF is committed to high-quality data generation and open access to that data to drive new insights to clinical trials to optimize care for all patients. In the process, MMRF is changing the way cancer research is conducted. More information is available at themmrf.org.

Barre Boutique is at 87 South Main Street in Newtown; call 203-491-2160 for additional information.