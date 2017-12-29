Boy Scouts Planning Tree & Wreath Pick-Up Fundraiser

The friendly and helpful Boy Scouts of Newtown Troop 270 will again run a Christmas tree and or wreath pick-up service/fundraiser.

Pickups will be done Saturdays and Sundays, January 6-21.

Residents of Newtown and Sandy Hook can schedule their pickup for one of those following days by visiting http://bit.ly/2z9aBRT

Requested donation is $10.

Those who would like to send an e-mail directly to the troop can address it to troop270trees@gmail.com.

Residents should include their name, addressed, preferred date of pickup, and the location that the tree and/or wreath as well as the donation for the Boy Scouts will all be left.

Beyond a modest marketing expense, the donation goes directly to the boys in Troop 270 to help them pay for exciting Scouting adventures.

For additional information, or for anyone having trouble accessing the online form, contact Troop 270 Assistant Scoutmaster John Boccuzzi, Jr, at 203-470-8038 or through the e-mail above.