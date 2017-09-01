Botsford Summer Bash September 9

Botsford Fire & Rescue Company is planning its annual Summer Bash Fundraiser, which is scheduled this year for Saturday, September 9, from 4 to 10 pm, at the company’s firehouse, 315 South Main Street.

Admission is $10 at the door for adults (free for ages 12 and under), which will cover ribs, burgers, hot dogs, and corn on the cob. Drinks will also be available for purchase.

Nashville Drive will be performing, taking the stage at 6 pm.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire company, one of five volunteer fire and rescue companies that serve Newtown.

For additional information visit facebook.com/botsfordfirerescue.