Borough Meeting Canceled

Tonight’s Borough Board of Burgesses special meeting has been canceled.

Borough Warden James Gaston indicated in a note to The Newtown Bee that the decision to cancel the May 17 meeting — already a rescheduled event after an overcapacity crowd filled Edmond Town Hall’s lower meeting room on May 8 — was done due to the number of residents who remain without power or are working to clear trees and/or wires from their property following Tuesday evening’s storm.

“As we are still in a Town Emergency mode I think it best to cancel tonight’s Borough budget meeting,” Mr Gaston wrote.

He is hoping, he indicated, to be able to reschedule the meeting for next week. The date will be announced once confirmed.