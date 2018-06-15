Bonnie Hart Named Newtown Teacher Of The Year

Newtown Middle School math teacher and Co-Curriculum Math Coordinator Bonnie Hart was announced as the 2018-19 Newtown Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year on June 8.

The announcement was a surprise for Ms Hart, who joined about 30 educators mid-morning at NMS for a gathering in the school’s library. The staff were told “some really good news” would be shared, but that was all, according to NMS Assistant Principal Jim Ross. Before the announcement, staff members whispered among themselves, guessing the nature of the news.

People gathered near where Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue was standing, hiding a bouquet of flowers behind a library book cart. As the announcement was about to be made, NMS Principal Tom Einhorn suggested Ms Hart should move toward the center of the room. He led her there gently, and that was when Dr Rodrigue shared her announcement.

The staff, she explained, had been gathered to hear some news, “and that news is that Bonnie Hart was selected as Newtown’s Teacher of the Year.”

Dr Rodrigue said Ms Hart’s passion and dedication made her the perfect choice to be Newtown’s next Teacher of the Year.

After Dr Rodrigue presented Ms Hart with the hidden bouquet of flowers, Ms Hart looked around the room, astonished. NMS educators were clapping from one corner of the library up to the room’s circulation desk, smiling and cheering for her.

“I am so honored,” Ms Hart said, a hand covering her smile.

It was fitting, Ms Hart reflected, that she had just been celebrating a student success with a colleague.

Shortly after the announcement was made in the library, Mr Einhorn shared the news with the entire school over its loudspeaker.

“Please join me in congratulating her for this well-deserved honor,” said Mr Einhorn over the loudspeaker.

Speaking for the Teacher of the Year committee, Sandy Hook Elementary School Assistant Principal Tim Napolitano said Ms Hart was chosen unanimously by a group of nine educators representing all of Newtown’s public schools.