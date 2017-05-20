BOE Hears Financial Report, Survey Update

The Board of Education heard the district’s monthly financial report and an update from the board’s School Start Time Committee at its May 16 meeting.

“Our financial position has not really changed that dramatically, which is a good thing,” said School District Director of Business Ron Bienkowski about the monthly financial report for April.

Some significant things happened in the month of April, Mr Bienkowski reported, including final word from the State Department of Education on the Excess Cost Grant reimbursement amount. Mr Bienkowski said the state shared it will reimburse costs associated with the Excess Cost Grant by 75 percent rather than 77 percent, which was what the district anticipated. The difference represents roughly $31,700 that the district will not be reimbursed.

“It’s not significant enough to have an impact on us,” said Mr Bienkowski.

The report also includes actions to meet the “Legislative Council actions designed to reduce the Board of Education’s budget request for next year.”

Expenditures made with this year’s funds instead of the 2017-18 funds, according to the report, include $86,527 for textbooks for all schools, $22,000 for cafe tables for Middle Gate Elementary School, and $8,759 for various supplies.

“These items along with those included in last month’s report total the $256,000 of expenditure spend down recommended by the Legislative Council,” the report reads. “This drops the expected overall balance, however it continues to be positive.”

One area of the budget that Mr Bienkowski said is putting “some pressure on us” is emergency repairs that need to be completed when discovered, due to health and safety concerns. According to the report, emergency repairs could cost close to $60,000 more than anticipated in the original budget.

“Fortunately, current remaining balances in other accounts are expected to cover these occurrences,” the report reads.

Mr Bienkowski also explained this month’s financial report moved the overall remaining budget balance of $272,000 to a non-lapsing account, ahead of the 2016-17 budget year’s end. The report reads, “When the dust settles following year-end, the Board of Education will be required to request of the Board of Finance utilization of funds from this account for specific projects.”

The Board of Education unanimously approved the monthly financial report.

Board of Education member Dan Cruson, Jr, and Superintendent of Schools Joseph V. Erardi, Jr, shared updates on the board’s School Start Time Committee’s work.

Dr Erardi said the committee provided a survey to district parents via e-mail. The survey, he said, will be closed to responses on Sunday, May 21.

Mr Cruson said the committee still has some things to work out, but for the most part the work is “coming together” ahead of the planned June 6 presentation to the school board. The committee is continuing to focus on an advisory position that Newtown High School and Newtown Middle School start the day at 8 am.