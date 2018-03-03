BOE Celebrates NHS Best Buddies Club

During the Celebration of Excellence portion of the Board of Education’s February 6 meeting, Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue introduced representatives of the Newtown High School Best Buddies Club.

Best Buddies, Dr Rodrigue explained, creates friendship opportunities for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and general education students.

“The club is really about inclusion, respect, and acceptance for students with special needs. There are over 140 students in the club at present,” said Dr Rodrigue.

The Board of Education routinely celebrates students and district faculty and staff at its meetings. Dr Rodrigue also noted that the NHS Best Buddies Chapter was previously recognized as the Outstanding Chapter for the state of Connecticut for the 2016-2017 school year.

“This award is most definitely due to the hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm from our student leaders on the Best Buddies Executive Board,” Dr Rodrigue told the school board.

As students were named, Dr Rodrigue asked them to stand up at the meeting to be celebrated. NHS Best Buddies Club Co-Advisors Jill Gonski and Mimi Riccio were also celebrated at the meeting. Each student was presented with a certificate from Board of Education Chair Michelle Embree Ku to note the occasion.