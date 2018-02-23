Avance Hosting ‘The Art Of Nature’

The AIR Gallery at Avance Day Spa is hosting “The Art of Nature,” a fine art show and sale.

On view through March 24, the exhibition celebrates the beautiful artistry of Mother Nature, its wonderful harmony of color, shape, and light, providing a delightful respite from winter.

Featured artists are Joanne Conant, Jeanne Eleck, Renee Cotter, Carla Koch, and Ruth Wolinsky. Curated by Rosemary Rau, the collection offers 39 works presented on the walls of the day spa, according to a listing of the works on view available at Avance.

The show marks two debuts. It is the first time Newtown artist Ruth Wolinsky is offering her works for sale.

“The Art of Nature” is also serving as the public debut of the interactive art of Renee Cotter.

Ms Cotter invites the audience to enjoy the “hands on” experience of moving painted panels on narrow tracks built into the frame of her paintings.

“The Art of Nature” can be viewed during regular spa hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm; Wednesday, 10 am to 6 pm; Friday, 9 am to 6 pm; and Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm. Avance Day Spa is within The Village at Lexington Gardens, 32 Church Hill Road. It is handicapped friendly.

Call 203-270-8911 for additional information.

“Afternoon Reflection” is an oil by Joanne Conant, one of five artists represented in the current exhibition at Avance Day Spa.