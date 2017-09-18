Annual Walking Tour Of Sandy Hook Approaching

The Sandy Hook Organization for Prosperity (SHOP) is set to present its Seventh Annual Passport to Sandy Hook on Saturday, October 7, from 11 am to 4 pm. SHOP comprises business owners and residential members from the Sandy Hook community.

The public is invited to join local restaurants, stores, businesses, and organizations for a day of enjoyment, live music, samples from local restaurants, visits with Newtown Therapy Dogs, jumping in a bouncy house, and taking part in other family-friendly activities provided at stations hosted by local merchants.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will again be conducting a stuff-a-truck to benefit FAITH Food Pantry. Donations of nonperishable food, or monetary donations, will be collected at the fire truck parked behind 102 Church Hill Road.

The event is sponsored by Newtown Savings Bank, Connecticut rock station 99.1-WPLR, Nick’s Chilled & Distilled, LRM Landscape Contractors, and Andy Sachs and The Around the Town Team of Coldwell Banker. It will be presented rain or shine.

For details, visit sandyhookvillage.com or facebook.com/experiencesandyhook.