Abandoned Horse Back With Original Owner

In early October, a horse believed to be abandoned was found roaming at a farm on Poverty Hollow Road. At the time, Animal Control Officer Carolee Mason and others in the Newtown horse community worked to find a temporary home for the mare. The case was unusual, said Ms Mason at the time, as no owner was quick to reclaim the animal. The Newtown Bee recently received an update on the status of the horse.

After being placed at a Newtown residence, this mare was reconnected with her original owner at the end of October.

Dr Sherif Lawendy, of Curbside Veterinary Clinic in Easton, who previously owned the horse, named Lady, said he had adopted her out, but the new owner did not sufficiently care for her. Ms Mason said Dr Lawendy initially did not think it was the horse he had adopted out, until seeing Lady in person.

“I reclaimed the pet and she’s doing great,” said Dr Lawendy, adding that another Newtown resident who wishes to remain private, intends to take the horse in the spring.

In the meantime, Lady will stay with him throughout the winter while the prospective new owner visits and cares for Lady on Dr Lawendy’s property.

Ms Mason helped find the possible new owner after extensive searching for someone to take Lady when nobody came forward for a few weeks.

“I looked all over,” said Ms Mason, adding that area horse rescue organizations and barns were full.

“The goal here was to adopt her to a home that wanted her and wanted to take care of her,” said Dr Lawendy, adding that if he did not find a new owner he would keep her, along with his other horse.

Ms Mason said it was best for Lady to stay with Dr Lawendy while the prospective new owner got to know her to ensure it will work out. Allowing Lady to be adopted, only to send her back to Dr Lawendy, would be too much going back and forth, which can be tough on an animal.

Lady, however, is becoming quite attached to Dr Lawendy’s other horse, Ms Mason said.

“It would be a good companion horse. This horse is very attached to other horses, so we’re not 100 percent sure how it will do. It’s very herd-bound,” Ms Mason said. “It’s a beautiful horse; it’s a nice horse. She definitely should be with other horses.”

At this point, though, “It’s working out great,” Ms Mason said of the process of easing Lady into the care of her possible next owner.

Ms Mason adds that as long as Lady, a 15-year-old half Arabian, half Morgan horse, adapts to being a single horse, she will be in good hands. Ms Mason added that she will be spoiled, in fact.

“She’s definitely going to a good home,” Ms Mason said. “I know [the potential next owner]. This woman is a great woman. It’s a nice home for the horse. I’m just hoping it works out.”