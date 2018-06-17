A Week Devoted To The Celebration, And Protection, Of Pollinators

Vocalist and instructor Jackie Gaudet will be joined by friends and students in Woodbury on May 5 for a musical fundraiser for Protect Our Pollinators. ...Read Full Article
Protect Our Pollinators (POP) co-founders Holly Kocet, left, and Mary Gaudet Wilson proudly show off the entries received for display at C.H. Booth Library ahead of National Pollinator Week, June 18-24. The art, done by local students in grades 2-8, offers messages and illustrations about the importance of protecting bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, and other animals that move pollen among flowering plants. The collection is on view outside the Children’s Department of the library, 25 Main Street. POP plans to supplement the artwork with a collection of materials to further educate visitors on the importance of protecting pollinators year-round. The exhibition will remain on view through the end of the month.
—Bee Photo, Hicks