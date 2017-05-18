A Great Time

To the Editor:

Thanks to the Parks and Recreation Department, the” Evening in Paris” dinner dance, also called the “Senior Prom,” was a great success. Special thanks to students from Ben’s Lighthouse who made it fun for everyone. What a wonderful group of young people. All of the seniors present thought it was a terrific evening and the food prepared by the Newtown High School Culinary Arts group was spectacular.

The dance was a cooperative effort among Parks and Recreation, the Commission on Aging, Senior Services, and Friends of Newtown Seniors. Amy Mangold and RoseAnn Reggiano did a wonderful job planning, coordinating, and promoting this event. Having the high school students present, especially those from Ben’s Lighthouse, made it a lively and fun evening for all. Newtown, and specifically the parents of those students, can be very proud of these fine young people.

Thanks to all the students and adults involved.

John S. Boccuzzi, Sr

57 Queen Street, Newtown May 18, 2017