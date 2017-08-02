A Dozen Good Reasons To Visit Edmond Town Hall This Weekend

Should the heat return for the first full weekend in August, local moviegoers have a great option for a cooling center.

Edmond Town Hall will be hosting 12 free screenings of the latest installment of the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise, Pirates of The Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales, beginning Saturday, August 5, and running through Monday, August 7.

The screenings are once again being sponsored by Ingersoll Auto of Danbury, which has been offering at least one free show at the theater within the historic building at 45 Main Street since January 2013.

The free shows will be at 1, 4, 7 and 9:15 pm each day.

Released in May, the fifth offering in the ongoing action-adventure-fantasy series based on Walt Disney’s theme park ride of the same name continues the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). In short, an undead captain (Javier Bardem) and his ghostly crew wreak havoc on the high seas as they search for Captain Jack, whose trickery sentenced them to eternal damnation in the cursed Devil’s Triangle.

The film also features Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodeliario, and Kevin McNally, with appearances by Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.

Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be the featured film at the town hall’s movie theater August 5-11. The screening schedule — four times each day — will continue August 8-11. Tickets for those shows will be the regular cost of $3 each.