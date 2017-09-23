6th Annual Arts Festival Weekend Presented At Fairfield Hills

The 6th Annual Newtown Arts Festival weekend, which ran September 15-17, included performances, crafts, artisans and craftspeople selling their works, and an evening of music, all centered in the soccer fields at Fairfield Hills.

The weekend began with three bands performing on the grounds at Fairfield Hills. Former Newtown resident Sawyer Fredericks headlined the evening of Friday, September 15, with One Track Mind and Tales of Joy performing opening sets.

As Tales of Joy performed, lights from around the grounds cast long shadows. Children played along the sides of the field, while adults mingled near the Wine and Beer Garden, set up under a tent. Others sat in chairs watching the performance. A VIP section was situated closest to the stage.

Among those attending Friday’s performance were Tammy Symonds and her mother Charlene Rockefeller. Seated in the VIP section, Ms Symonds explained the duo was visiting Newtown for the concert from San Diego, Calif., for her mother’s birthday. Ms Symonds said her mother “loves Sawyer Fredericks.”

When he came on stage, Mr Fredericks greeting the crowd of nearly 200 attendees, saying “How you guys doing tonight?” Mr Fredericks and his fellow musicians then began playing. Their set included “Broken Home,” “How Beautiful,” and “Red Memories,” among others.

The next morning, the area was bustling as artisans, food truck vendors, and people overseeing booths prepared for a day of people visiting, buying items, and participating in crafts.

The arts festival is overseen by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC). Proceeds from the weekend festival support grants and scholarships for local artists and arts organizations, future festivals, and other work of the cultural arts commission.

NCAC will continue presenting 2017 Newtown Arts Festival events through at least the end of October, at locations around town.