Volleyball Team Posts Wins

Newtown High’s boys’ volleyball team won two consecutive matches, defeating host Greenwich 3-2 (25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-8) on April 18 and visiting Daniel Hand of Madison 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16) on April 21. Newtown carries a 4-3 overall mark into a Monday, April 24 home contest with Darien, set to begin at 4 pm.

Against Greenwich, Jackson Fletcher had nine kills and 14 digs; Alec Bell logged eight kills, three aces, and seven digs; Tom Phaneuf registered one kill and a trio of blocks; Matt Principi notched two service aces and ten digs; and Liam Jones compiled 18 assists, one ace, three digs, and one block.

In the victory over Hand, Fletcher had ten kills and two aces, Silas Decker recorded six kills and four blocks, and Nick Lansing had ten assists and four digs.

The Hawks, after a 2-0 start, had dropped three in a row. Last week they fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 27-25) to host Xavier of Middletown on April 13, and lost 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-19) at Oxford on April 17.

Against Xavier, Decker had six kills and three blocks; Fletcher had six kills, one ace, and one block; and Aidan Ford compiled 14 assists.

In the Oxford match, Jones had ten assists, two aces, and seven digs; Fletcher recorded seven kills, one ace, and six digs; and Gavin Stubbs had four kills and five blocks.