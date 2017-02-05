2017 Relay Kickoff Slated For February 12

Organizers for the 2017 Newtown Relay For Life are hosting a kickoff pizza party for everyone in town Sunday, February 12, from noon to 2 pm, at The Villa Restaurant, 4 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook.

Refreshments and raffles, as well as breaking news about the upcoming relay event, will be presented. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by February 8.

Kickoff attendees are not obligated to attend the relay, make a donation, or participate by organizing or being part of a team. Newtown’s relay is the community’s annual signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and is a nonsporting/noncompetitive event that honors local cancer survivors and caregivers, as well as all those from Newtown who have been lost to cancer.

Reservations can e made by contacting Alyssa Amaturo at alyssa.amaturo@cancer.org, or by calling 203-563-1511.