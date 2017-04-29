10th Annual Earth Day Festival Flourishes Despite Rain

The 10th Annual Newtown Earth Day Festival may have started off with Mother Nature raining down her showers over town, but that did not stop people from heading out to show their support.

The festival took place from 10 am to 4 pm, on the front lawn of the Newtown Middle School, 11 Queen Street, and hosted a variety of vendors, musical entertainment, food options, and a silent auction.

Many local groups and organizations set up booths to educate attendees about the ways they help the environment and support the animals and insects who inhabit it.

A portion of the proceeds raised went toward Newtown Scholarship Association for Newtown High School graduates interested in environmental and ecological studies.

By the end of the festival, the storm clouds had cleared and the sun was able to shine down on all the seeds sown from this year’s Earth Day.