Senator Tony Hwang Honors Dr Erardi At BOE Meeting

By Eliza Hallabeck

State Senator Tony Hwang delivered a citation at the Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday, December 20, to recognize Superintendent of Schools Joseph V. Erardi, Jr, for being named the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education/Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CABE/CAPSS) Superintendent of the Year for 2017.

“The state of Connecticut and the General Assembly gives this official citation and recognition that be it hereby known to all that we offer our sincerest congratulations from myself, Representative Mitch Bolinsky, Representative J.P Sredzinski, and [former state Representative] Dan Carter that [Dr Erardi] is recognized as your selection as Superintendent of the Year,” Sen Hwang read.

The award reflects four decades of service to children throughout Connecticut, he noted.

“You have set the standard in administrative leadership,” Sen Hwang continued. “You are truly a teacher’s teacher, and we in Newtown are lucky to have you. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

The award was first announced in mid-November at a CABE/CAPSS Convention, held at the Mystic Marriott in Groton.