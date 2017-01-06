Hawley Assembly Promotes Kindness

Members of a Kindness Committee at Hawley Elementary School hosted an assembly on Friday, December 23, to celebrate kindness. The event featured the whole school singing along to songs, all rehearsed prior to the assembly with music teacher Brian Kowalsky.

Language arts consultant Patti Vitarelli welcomed everyone to the assembly saying, “I love that we are celebrating kindness today.”

The room was a sea of teal, with students and staff at the school wearing newly arrived T-shirts with the school’s motto on the back of each shirt. The school motto is “Be True. Be You. Be Kind.”

The assembly was the culmination of Kindness Month at the school. Efforts throughout the month included the entire school working together to create a painted image of a tree, with handprints representing the leaves. The image of the tree was inspired by the book Beautiful Hands by Kathryn Otoshi and Bret Baumgarten, which was read throughout the month by students. A Kindness Cart also made its way around the school with the book and other books about kindness. The cart also included activities for students to do, like answering the question, “What will your beautiful hands do today?” The students’ answers will be made into a book, which is planned to be kept in the school’s library.

“It is clear when all of our hands work together, Hawley is a kind place,” said Ms Vitarelli.

Students also took turns at the assembly reading their answers and sharing what their beautiful hands can do.

“My hands will help people up if they are down,” said one third grade student. Later a kindergarten student shared, “My beautiful hands can plant flowers.” A first grade student read, “My beautiful hands will go home and hug my mom and dad.”

Songs sung at the assembly included “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars, “Brave” by Sara Bareilles, and “We’re All in This Together” from Disney’s High School Musical. The final song the was “Nothing More” by The Alternate Routes.

“To be humble, to be kind. It is the giving of the peace in your mind. To a stranger to a friend, to give in such a way that has no end,” the students sang along to “Nothing More” as the lyrics were projected onto a screen.

Hawley Principal Christopher Moretti shared final comments at the end of the assembly, and he pointed out that each person in the room had worked together to sing and make the building a special place. He told the assembled group that they are all special and they are all kind and loving.