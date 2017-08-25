Youth Football Players Take On New Challenges With Each Fall Season

With each new season comes increased amounts of demands and responsibilities for Newtown Youth Football Association participants as they move up a grade and incorporate more plays into their games.

Newtown’s six teams, for student-athletes in grades two and three through eight, kicked off the preseason midway through the summer and have spent the past month or so building off established skills and learning new elements of the game. Following end-of-summer jamborees and scrimmages, and those final in-practice tune-ups, the teams will begin play in regular-season contests, which get underway on Sunday, August 27.

“There’s a lot going into their brains,” said fourth grade team Head Coach John Pavia, whose players are in only their second or third year of organized football, but have a lot to absorb and apply on the playing field. “We run a pretty complete offense here.”

There are less restrictions for the fourth graders, as compared to their previous season(s). The defense, for example, can blitz the opposing quarterback, and now special teams, such as punting and place kicking, are added to the playbook. The up-and-coming grid iron warriors are doing a great job of grasping it all, Pavia said, during a practice at Treadwell Park.

The 79ers, for second and third graders (typically ages 7-9, hence the team name) are competitive but this is an introduction to football for newcomers to the game.

Adam Carley, a coach with the fifth-grade squad, led the current Newtown High School sophomores from grades three through eight and noticed changes from year to year as the players and playbooks alike develop, but believes the most dramatic jump is from fourth to fifth.

“There’s a definite change in terms of what we can throw at them,” said Carley, explaining that player armbands are loaded with more play calls and combinations off each strategy. Team members learn to make adjustments on offense and defense based on opposing team patterns, and they begin to make more decisions on the field, during game action at this level, he adds.

Doug Magazu, president of the Newtown program and head coach of the seventh-graders, points out that in fourth grade a limited number of coaches may be on the field up until playoffs, but in fifth grade no coaches are permitted on the field. For grades five through eight there are no changes in rules, and teams compete in playoffs once they move on from third grade. Players play full football as they work their way toward the high school ranks from grade five on. A difference along the way, however, is that referees are more instructional in games for grades 5 and 6 and more stringent for grades 7 and 8 he adds.

The Newtown program is in place to introduce young players to the game and help them build skills as they move up from grade level to grade level.

“Our goal is to get all these kids to play high school football,” Carley said.

Magazu is impressed with the focus and IQ of the players at all levels, and he credits the hard work of the coaches, including 30 certified volunteers.

“There’s a good, solid core of coaches and they keep the kids engaged,” Magazu said. “I think all the kids are really focused and dialed in.”

Jay Gagnon is the new head coach of the 79ers, Gary Pontore coaches the fifth-graders, Brian Reilly coaches the sixth-graders, and Jason Ivey coaches the eighth-graders — all with the help of those volunteer assistants, some of whom are parents and others being student-athletes, including past and present high school players.

“We’re excited because we have an incredible turnout for football this year,” said Carley, adding that there are 13 new players on his team alone.

Magazu notes that there is an eight percent increase in participation this fall, sparked by some relocation of families to town. There are 155 players and 70-plus adults on the administrative side of things in the program.

An emphasis is put on player safety with appropriate techniques for tackling implemented in practices, Magazu said during practice on the grass behind Newtown High School. Coaches receive USA Football Heads Up Football certification, along with CPR and first aid certification.

The coaches and players, alike, are thrilled to wrap up August workouts and drills as they get ready to face the competition in the 17-team Shoreline Youth Football Conference.

“It’s a new slate to start fresh. It’s exciting to see kids working hard for positions,” Reilly said.

The players are doing so with an eye on good sportsmanship and safety.

“This year Newtown Youth Football and Cheer (NYFC) renewed its commitment to an anti-bullying message by asking parents and kids to sign a pledge and commitment to leadership rejecting bullying behavior. And once again, all football coaches became USA Football “Heads Up” certified online and with live classes. All of this is part of supporting our ongoing mission at NYFC of safety, fun, and character,” according to a statement from Newtown Youth Football officials.

Putting that character on display, Newtown players will wear the number 2 to remember Ben Callahan, a Branford football player who tragically lost his life in a swimming accident over the summer.

Magazu notes that while winning is not the main focus, it is something all teams strive to do. The youth program had three champions and two runner-up squads since joining the Shoreline four years ago. With an eye on the safety of players and focus on their development, Newtown’s teams are looking for more of that sort of success again this fall.

“If you ask any coach and player what they want to do, they want to go and play in the playoffs and play in a championship game,” Magazu said. “The kids are extremely positive about the outlook for the season at all levels.”