Yoga Dimensions Postpones Half Of Holiday Yogathon

Due to snow on December 9, Yoga Dimensions postponed the first day of its Holiday Yogathon classes to Saturday, December 16.

However, Yoga Dimensions hosted its regularly scheduled Holiday Yogathon classes on Sunday, December 10, and raised $1,200 for the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

This Saturday’s rescheduled classes will include Taste of Ashtanga Yoga with Olena Polyokova, Taste of Baptiste Yoga with Jess Rockwell, Holiday Heart-Openers with Lisa Martland, and Soothe the Soul Gentle Flow with Amy Mann.

All proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

For more information about Yoga Dimension’s Holiday Yogathon, stop by the studio at 87 South Main Street or visit yogadimensions.net.