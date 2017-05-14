Work Underway For Historical Society’s Annual Homes & Gardens Tour

Mark your calendar for Sunday, June 25, when Newtown Historical Society presents its annual Homes & Gardens Tour, rain or shine.

Ticket holders this year will travel from the Colonial period to modern times during this year’s event, which will run from 11 am until 5 pm.

Six special properties range from an authentic Federal period home with a contemporary addition to an artist’s eclectic abode and gallery on a sparkling lake, and even a house that incorporates the best of both the 1700s and modern design. There is also a “glass house” with a wonderful lake view. These homes also offer prime examples on Taunton Lake and the Brushy Hill/Boggs Hill area.

To top it off, several of these homes as well as an additional two others display the height of garden design and bountiful color. As always, the gardens demonstrate the talents and passion of Newtown’s green thumbs.

Tickets will soon be available through the historical society website, newtownhistory.org, as well as at C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street; The UPS Store, 261 Main Street South; and The Toy Tree, 14 Church Hill Road.

Tickets are $25 for adults if purchased in advance, and $30 the day of the tour. Children’s tickets (for ages 8-12) are $10 and $15, respectively.

The historical society can be reached at 203-426-5937.