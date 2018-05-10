To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
contact us

WOODBURY– SERENITY & Privacy.

Published: May 10, 2018

The Newtown Bee
    Larger  | Smaller
    Printable Version

    WOODBURY– SERENITY &
    Privacy. Finally a place to call home surrounded by 3 acre field.
    Immaculate 2 bedroom condo. Refrigerator, range, washer/dryer,
    fireplace, air conditioning, 31×13 deck, plenty of storage. Tired of
    moving and renting a substandard place that does not meet your
    standards, sick of rent increases? Landlord will lock in rent for
    3-5 years. No pets/smoking. Credit check, references, security. Call
    Jim, owner broker 203-994-0759