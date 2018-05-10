WOODBURY– SERENITY &

Privacy. Finally a place to call home surrounded by 3 acre field.

Immaculate 2 bedroom condo. Refrigerator, range, washer/dryer,

fireplace, air conditioning, 31×13 deck, plenty of storage. Tired of

moving and renting a substandard place that does not meet your

standards, sick of rent increases? Landlord will lock in rent for

3-5 years. No pets/smoking. Credit check, references, security. Call

Jim, owner broker 203-994-0759