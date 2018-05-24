To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
Published: May 24, 2018

The Newtown Bee
    WOODBURY 2BR CONDO– Finally a
    place to call home surrounded by 3 acre field. Immaculate 2 bedroom
    condo. Refrigerator, range, washer/dryer, fireplace, air
    conditioning, 31×13 deck, plenty of storage. Tired of moving and
    renting a substandard place that does not meet your standards, sick
    of rent increases? Landlord will lock in rent for 2-5 years. No
    pets/smoking. $1,295/mo. Credit check, references, security. Call
    Jim, owner broker 203-994-0759