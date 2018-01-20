Woman’s Club To Host Local Author Verna For Next Afternoon Tea Event

On Saturday, February 10, from 2 to 4 pm, Newtown Woman’s Club will hold a meet-the-author tea/book signing at Newtown Country Club.

Newtown resident and author Harmony Verna (pictured) will be the guest speaker.

The Library Journal reviewed her first book, Daughter of Australia, as follows: “A stunning debut novel that evokes the epic scope of Colleen McCullough’s classic The Thorn Birds. Harmony Verna creates a poignant, beautifully told story of love and courage, set in Australia and America in the early decades of the 20th century.”

Her second novel is Beneath the Apple Leaves. Released in June 2017 and set in the author’s former home state of Pennsylvania during the early part of the 20th Century, the historic fiction follows the lives of German immigrants who trade in their lives with the Pennsylvania Railroad for a life in rural Pennsylvania. The novel is a portrait of a family as it trades one difficult situation for one that is initially no easier, but is at least promising.

Ms Verna has worked with all media facets. As a freelance writer, she has written scripts for Food Network, and articles for Modern Bride Magazine, Connecticut Woman Magazine, and others.

Admission to the woman’s club event is $20, which includes tea, scones, finger sandwiches, and desserts. Seating is limited and reservations can be made by calling Marie Sturdevant (203-740-2733), Marg Studley (203-426-3651), or any member of the club.

Copies of Ms Verna’s books will be available for purchase during the author tea/book signing program.

The country club is at 2 Country Club Road, off South Main Street.