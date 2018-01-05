Closing, Late Opening And Other Schedule Notices Continue In Light Of Nor’easter

Winter Storm Grayson — as yesterday’s Nor’easter has been named by The Weather Channel — has finished dropping snow on Newtown, but extremely low temperatures have led to a few additional closings, cancellations and other schedule changes for Friday, January 5.

In addition to public schools being closed for the second straight day, which had been announced Thursday evening, NYA Sports & Fitness Center was also among the first to announce a change of schedule for Friday. The fitness center will be opening at 10 am today, there will be no Group Fitness Classes, and Kidz Care will be open 10 am-noon.

The Newtown High School Gala Auditorium Concert scheduled for Friday, January 5, will instead be performed on its snow date of Monday, January 8. A ribbon cutting is planned for 6:45, followed by performances at 7. The concert is free and open to all.

NHS athletics events have also been rescheduled due to the storm. As of Friday morning, the girls basketball games at Stratford had been rescheduled to Saturday, January 6, with JV tipping off at 12:45 and the varsity team taking the court at 2:30; and the boys basketball team home match with Masuk will also be played on Saturday. The freshmen team will start at 11 am, JV will begin its game at 12:30, and the varsity game will start at 2:15. The gymnastics meet scheduled for today will be rescheduled; new day and time are TBA, as of 10 am Friday.

A plow truck heads west on Church Hill Road shortly after 3 pm Thursday, January 4. The first Nor’easreter of the year dropped more than a foot of snow and was accompanied by heavy wind gusts on Thursday.

—Bee Photo, Hicks